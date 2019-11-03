Indoor goat yoga classes offered at GOAT Yoga Climb & Cryo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a workout trend that's taking the yoga world by storm: Goat Yoga!
Now there's a place to do yoga with the goats at an indoor studio in Chicago.
Name of event: Goat Yoga at GOAT Climb & Cryo
Date: Sunday, November 3 AND Saturday, November 23, 2019
Hours: 9 am and 10 am classes (both dates)
Address: 300 W. Ontario, Chicago, Ilinois 60654
Admission: $55
For more details, visit https://www.goatchicago.com/
