HEALTH & FITNESS

Workout warning: Intense exercise may have deadly result

EMBED </>More Videos

Dangerous effects of rhabdomyolysis (KTRK)

Intense exercise routines are leading to cases of a potential life-threatening complication called rhabdomyolysis, according to health experts.

The condition causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.

Muscle pain, weakness and severe swelling after intense exercise may warrant a trip to the doctor.

It could lead to permanent kidney damage and needing lifelong dialysis.

Experts say staying well hydrated can help prevent rhabdo, but your best bet is knowing your limits.

Clear Lake teen diagnosed with illness caused by working out too much
EMBED More News Videos

Teen sounds warning after workout lands him in hospital with possibly deadly illness

Workout lands teen girl in hospital with life-threatening condition
EMBED More News Videos

17-year-old girl discovers she has potentially deadly illness after working out at spin class

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthworkoutexercisekidney transplant
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News