Is it too late to get a flu shot?

Every year, you hear about getting a flu shot before flu season begins. But it's not too late - even in January.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.According to the CDC website, "Getting vaccinated later, however, can still be beneficial and vaccination should continue to be offered throughout the flu season, even into January or later."It usually takes about two weeks for the vaccination to protect you from the flu.Flu seasons vary, but most of the time flu peaks between December and February, and flu activity can last as late as May, the CDC reports. The last numbers reported to the CDC show that Illinois remains at a "moderate" level this flu season.So you still have time to get a shot - and it may prevent you from getting sick this year.