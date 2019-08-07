This segment is produced with and sponsored by Edward Elmhurst Health.
Back to school is just around the corner. Is your child becoming anxious and showing signs of "school refusal?" Do you even know the signs?
Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Laura Koehler, who's the clinical supervisor of anxiety services at Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, stops by Windy City LIVE to address the signs and symptoms to look for - and give us some solid advice on how to deal with this common anxiety disorder.
For more information on school refusal, from symptoms to treatment options, visit their website: https://www.healthydrivenchicago.com/
Is your child showing signs of "school refusal"?
