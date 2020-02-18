Health & Fitness

Indiana State University to consider proposed vaping ban

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Indiana State University's trustees will consider a proposal to add electronic cigarettes to the western Indiana school's ban on tobacco-related products.

The Terre Haute campus is largely tobacco free under a policy that took effect in 2009, although the school has some designated outdoor smoking areas and it allows people to smoke in private vehicles.

A draft policy that would ban vaping will be presented to ISU's trustees this week.

A final policy recommendation will be submitted for May's trustees' meeting, reported the Tribune-Star.

If it's adopted, the vaping ban would be implemented on July 1.
