Coronavirus

Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths; Death toll hits 4,032

Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus.

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. The total now stands at 4,032.

Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.

Borrelli says Italy also saw a staggering increase of 5,986 cases from a day earlier, bringing the official total in Italy to 47,021.

The soaring numbers come despite a national lockdown that drastically limits when residents lare allowed to leave their homes.
