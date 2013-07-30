recall

Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle

In this July 30, 2013, file photo, people walk along a corridor at the headquarters of Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Johnson & Johnson is recalling a single lot of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.

The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or another rare cancer. At multiple trials, J&J experts have testified asbestos hasn't been detected in the talc in its baby powder in many tests over 40 years.

On Friday, J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle. The company is investigating whether the bottle is counterfeit and how the contamination occurred.

The recalled lot contained 33,000 bottles.

J&J shares dropped 4% to $130.86.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetychildrenbusinessbabyrecallfamilyretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Frozen beef sold in Illinois recalled for E. coli risk
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
Chicken recall over Listeria fears
IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike enters 2nd day Friday
4 injured, 3 critically, after Aurora crash involving suspected thief
Historic Uptown Gerber building transforms from train stop to community market
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Officer released from hospital after being shot serving search warrant in West Englewood
Mother who lost son in Henry Pratt shooting told to take down 'Aurora Strong' flag
Group wanted in Louis Vuitton purse theft at Northbrook Court
Show More
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
Electronic sign near Soldier Field changed to read 'Kill Cops'
Sneezing fit causes semi rollover in NW Indiana
Cop shoots pit bull: Caught on camera
Teen jumps into action to help girl hit by car
More TOP STORIES News