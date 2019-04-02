Health & Fitness

Northwestern University researchers find Jet lag may be good for the brain

EMBED <>More Videos

Jet lag may have a positive impact on the brain.

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Jet lag may have a positive impact on the brain.

In a new study, Northwestern University researchers induced jet lag in a fruit fly model of Huntington's disease and found that jet lag protected the flies' neurons.

"We essentially gave the flies jet lag for every day of their lives," said Northwestern's Dr. Ravi Allada, a circadian rhythm expert who led the research. "It's like traveling four hours east every day."

Although fruit flies might seem completely different from humans, the neurons that govern flies' sleep-wake cycles are strikingly similar to humans', according to Allada.

The team then identified and tested a circadian clock-controlled gene that, when knocked down, also protected the brain from the disease.

Researchers say the findings reveal potential new treatment to slow the progression of or prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

"It seems counterintuitive, but we showed that a little bit of stress is good," said Allada,.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorthwestern universitystudyresearchsleep
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Mexico border shutdown may cause US to run out of avocados in 3 weeks
2019 measles cases in US surpass last year's total count
Show More
Children, elderly woman found living in 'deplorable' conditions in Dixmoor
LIVE COVERAGE: Deadly KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby
Clubhouse at Nettle Creek Country Club destroyed by fire
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
2 killed in West Side shooting
More TOP STORIES News