Jewel-Osco on Near West Side closed after rodents found

CHICAGO
A Near West Side Jewel-Osco store was shut down after health officials found rodents during an inspection on Tuesday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health performed an inspection at the Jewel-Osco store at 1220 S. Ashland Ave. and "found rodents," according to a statement from the department.

"As a result, Jewel will remain closed until CDPH determines the location has met code standards," the department wrote in the statement. "CDPH will continue to work with the supermarket."

A spokeswoman for Jewel-Osco said the company was "working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to rectify the situation."
