Health & Fitness

Jimmy Carter ties George H.W. Bush as longest living U.S. president of all time

EMBED <>More Videos

Jimmy Carter at 94 years and 172 days old has now lived the longest of any U.S. President.

Jimmy Carter is set to become the longest living president of all time.

Thursday he tied George H.W. Bush as the longest living U.S. president at the age of 94 years and 172 days old.

Come Friday, he will take over the record books.

After some debate on social media about whether Jimmy Carter had already broken the record or would do so Friday, the Jimmy Carter Library jumped in to issue the final word.



Carter holds the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.

Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.
He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.

Carter's wife Rosalynn, 91, continue to volunteer in their spare time.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealtholdest manjimmy carter
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of boy, 2, in Washington Park
Chance the Rapper endorses Preckwinkle for mayor
Willie Cochran pleads guilty to wire fraud, resigns as alderman
Finland named happiest country in the world
Real-life 'Pet Sematary'? Frozen cat comes back to life
Chilling new details emerge in Boston kidnapping, rape case
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Show More
Peoples Gas draws criticism for high cost of line replacement project
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
Chicago's top dogs: Most popular breeds revealed
UCLA women's soccer caught up in college scandal
More TOP STORIES News