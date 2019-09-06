Judge could rule on whether Sterigenics plant can re-open

Previous coverage:

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The battle over Sterigenics returns to court Friday and a judge could announce a big decision involving the company's future.Sterigenics says it just upgraded the facility to reduce ethylene oxide emissions by over 90 percent.Friday's hearing comes nearly two months after Sterigenics reached an agreement with state officials that could allow the Willowbrook facility to reopen, following the installation of new emissions control equipment. The proposal will be discussed in court.A judge would have to rule that the facility is OK to re-open. That process stalled after the company was hit with dozens of lawsuits, with residents claiming that the ethylene oxide emissions from Sterigenics caused their cancer or that of their loved ones.