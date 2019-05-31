Kane County officials warn of possible measles exposure

There are new concerns about measles in the Chicago area after the Kane County Health Department reported a case was confirmed on Tuesday.
The person is no longer infectious, but may have exposed others to measles. That person visited a number of stores and doctors' offices last week.
The Kane County Health Department has a full list of times and locations on its website.
Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed is asked to call. The treatable illness can be prevented with a vaccine.
