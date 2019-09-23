Keep your summer body with moves from Southside Knockout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fall is here but if you're trying to keep that summer body there are some things you can do.
The team from Southside Knockout joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to show us some great workout moves.
They said to follow their three pillar approach: Fitness, nutrition and accountability.
One thing they focus on at Southside Knockout is getting strength and cardio all in one movement to give you the most bang for your buck.
For more tips, check out their website.
