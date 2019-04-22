Kim Foxx joins legal fight to keep Westlake Hospital open in Melrose Park

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx joined the complicated legal fight to keep Westlake Hospital in west suburban Melrose Park from closing.Her office filed an emergency motion in Cook County Circuit Court to join the village in seeking a restraining order to prevent Pipeline Health, the new owner of Westlake Hospital, from closing the 225-bed facility.Foxx argued that premature closing of the hospital would have a devastating impact on the community. Her office interjected to enforce the planning act, which governs when private hospitals can close.As of 11 a.m. Monday, a judge had not yet ruled on Foxx's motion. He said he didn't need to amend anything for her office to join.The current temporary restraining order issued last Thursday by the Illinois Supreme Court, which ensures the hospital will stay open while legal proceedings continue, will remain in effect until April 30.Pipeline agreed not to make any changes to the hospital for two years.Ill. Rep. Chris Welch, U.S. Rep Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia and leaders of community groups spoke Monday about how important this hospital is to Melrose Park and its surrounding communities."This is a community fighting for its well-being. At the core of a community's well-being is access to healthcare and an ability to bring equitable development. The closure of this hospital would do great harm to this community," Garcia said.The Illinois State Health Facilities and Services Review Board is expected to make a decision about whether Westlake will stay open for good by April 30.