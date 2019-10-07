vaping

Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US

NEW YORK -- Two major retailers say they will no longer sell e-cigarettes in the U.S. amid mounting health questions surrounding vaping.

Supermarket chain Kroger and drugstore chain Walgreens announced Monday they would discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at their stores nationwide, citing an uncertain regulatory environment.

The vaping industry has come under scrutiny after hundreds of people have fallen ill and at least eight have died after using vaping devices.

Walmart announced last month that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores nationwide.

Kroger said it would stop selling e-cigarettes as soon at its current inventory runs out at its more than 2,700 stores and 1,500 fuel centers. The Cincinnati-based company operates the Ralphs, Harris Teeter and other stores.

Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Illinois, operates more than 9,500 stores in the U.S.

Walgreens released a statement, saying, "We have made the decision to stop selling e-cigarette products at our stores nationwide as the CDC, FDA and other health officials continue to examine the issue. This decision is also reflective of developing regulations in a growing number of states and municipalities."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingbusinesswalgreensretailu.s. & worldshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VAPING
FDA warns consumers to stop using THC vaping products
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths
Illinois lawmakers increase pressure on vaping industry amid major Juul changes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire along Chicago River temporarily closes Lake Shore Drive
Skokie mom says gas bill tripled after signing with 3rd party energy company
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
Rogers Park soup kitchen celebrates 35 years of service
Family garden shop in Humboldt Park remains constant in changing neighborhood
Lightfoot says 'urgency' needed from CTU to avert strike
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Relative picking up children for school finds family of 5 dead: Police
Toddler pricked with used needle at playground
VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from Wicker Park tobacco shop
Mom finds out baby's head shaved by child's father
Dia De Los Muertos workshops at Casa Michoacán
More TOP STORIES News