Health & Fitness

Ladies Who Lift share fitness tips to step up your workout in 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new year is approaching, and that usually includes pumping some iron for many people.

Many ladies in Chicago will enter 2020 feeling strong, and empowered, with Ladies Who Lift, which has a workout aimed at doing just that.

Ladies Who Lift has a workout aimed at doing just that.

Rae Reichhlin, Ladies Who Lift founder and owner, stopped by ABC7 to demonstrate some of the workouts.

Ladies Who Lift classes are held every Saturday and Sunday. They're located at Rockwell Bell, 2861 North Clybourn Avenue, in Chicago.

For more information, visit www.ladies-who-lift.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagofitnessexercise
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 dozen displaced after Ind. apartment fire: officials
Man, 20, critical after being shot in head at South Shore party: police
21 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in mall parking lot shooting
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
'The holiday season has a different meaning now," Dispatcher helps deliver baby over 911 call
Show More
Chicago Park District hosts 'Free Fitness Week'
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning showers, mostly cloudy Sunday
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
Water main break causes flooding, closes streets in north suburbs
Michigan State University student shot and killed in Chatham while home on break
More TOP STORIES News