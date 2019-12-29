Ladies Who Lift share fitness tips to step up your workout in 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new year is approaching, and that usually includes pumping some iron for many people.
Many ladies in Chicago will enter 2020 feeling strong, and empowered, with Ladies Who Lift, which has a workout aimed at doing just that.
Rae Reichhlin, Ladies Who Lift founder and owner, stopped by ABC7 to demonstrate some of the workouts.
Ladies Who Lift classes are held every Saturday and Sunday. They're located at Rockwell Bell, 2861 North Clybourn Avenue, in Chicago.
For more information, visit www.ladies-who-lift.com.
