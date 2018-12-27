Lake Station crews working to fix brown water problem

After months of dealing with dirty-looking water, people in one northwest Indiana community could see improvements by the end of the day Thursday.Lake Station residents say they've been battling water issues for months. City and water treatment plant officials say they have been working to fix it.The public works superintendent says they've been trying to clear the murky water since the problems began.The browning water started showing up after a water main break over the summer. Once that happened, high water pressure started flowing through the pipes throughout the city, stirring up a bunch of sediment.A week later, the city says a freak computer glitch at the city's water treatment plan made the dark water problem worse. That let some of the recycled water into a clear water well, and it got into distribution.Despite its dark complexion, the public works says the water is tested, and absolutely safe to drink."It might be safe, but when you're drinking a glass of water you want clear, cold water and then you see coffee brown water and it's not the same," said resident Michael Larson."One of the main things that needs to be done is we need to do a comprehensive flush of all the hydrants, this whole city," said Adrian Vera, superintendent of public works for Lake Station. "We need to start at one point and flush everything all out, little by little. But of course that requires a lot of water to do that."Next, the city hopes a full flush of the city's hydrants will clear out whatever is still lurking in its 50 year old water pipes.Residents say some days the water is fine and then other days it isn't. One woman says her water was so brown this week that she couldn't take a shower.