HEALTH & FITNESS

Lake Station residents concerned about brown tap water

EMBED </>More Videos

City leaders in Lake Station, Indiana, are trying to ease residents' concerns about brown water pouring out of faucets.

By
LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) --
City leaders in Lake Station, Indiana, are trying to ease residents' concerns about brown water pouring out of faucets.

Michael Larson got an unpleasant surprise when he turned his shower on the morning after Christmas.

"Hot water ran fine, and then when we put on the cold water then it started turning brown little by little, and then got really dark," he said.

As the water kept running, the color got worse. It was the same in another home a few blocks away.

"I got up today and it was all brownish and nasty," Debra Morales said.

Lake Station residents said they've been battling water issues for months.

"Some days it's fine, yesterday I didn't have any problems with it. Today we go to take showers and you can't," Morales said.

Superintendent of Public Works Adrian Vera said the town is dealing with infrastructure that is 50 years old, and that water main breaks and a glitch at the water treatment plant that have stirred up sediment.

"We need to start at one point and flush everything all out little by little. That requires a lot of water to do that," Vera said.

However, while the water is unappetizing it is safe.

"We've done extra testing just to make sure there's no bacteria, E. coli, or anything harmful in the water," he said.

"I think what irks me more is they keep saying the water is fine to drink. I'm not drinking that water," Morales said.

For now residents are just waiting to turn on the water and hope it runs clear.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrinking waterwaterLake Station
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Patients at surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Fantasy flight helps sick kids meet Santa
New approach to managing pain after surgery provides alternative to opioids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting, home invasion
Family of missing UIC student Shalyha Ahmad pleads for public's help
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Uber driver who allegedly killed cabbie left U.S., police tell family
Chicago celebrates start of Kwanzaa
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married
Dow soars more than 1,000 points in a miraculous comeback
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers developing overnight
Retailers offer huge after-Christmas deals
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Women's March won't be held in Chicago next month
More News