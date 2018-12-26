Lake Station residents concerned about brown tap water

City leaders in Lake Station, Indiana, are trying to ease residents' concerns about brown water pouring out of faucets.Michael Larson got an unpleasant surprise when he turned his shower on the morning after Christmas."Hot water ran fine, and then when we put on the cold water then it started turning brown little by little, and then got really dark," he said.As the water kept running, the color got worse. It was the same in another home a few blocks away."I got up today and it was all brownish and nasty," Debra Morales said.Lake Station residents said they've been battling water issues for months."Some days it's fine, yesterday I didn't have any problems with it. Today we go to take showers and you can't," Morales said.Superintendent of Public Works Adrian Vera said the town is dealing with infrastructure that is 50 years old, and that water main breaks and a glitch at the water treatment plant that have stirred up sediment."We need to start at one point and flush everything all out little by little. That requires a lot of water to do that," Vera said.However, while the water is unappetizing it is safe."We've done extra testing just to make sure there's no bacteria, E. coli, or anything harmful in the water," he said."I think what irks me more is they keep saying the water is fine to drink. I'm not drinking that water," Morales said.For now residents are just waiting to turn on the water and hope it runs clear.