Legionnaires' case identified at Quincy veterans' home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Governor J.B. Pritzker's administration is investigating a case of Legionnaires' disease at the veterans' home in Quincy, the site of 13 deaths from the malady starting with a 2015 outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health are reviewing the case of the resident with the flu-like illness. Officials say the resident of the home 312 miles southwest of Chicago has received medical treatment and is recovering. The last case of Legionnaires' at Quincy was in 2018.

An earlier outbreak caused the deaths of 13 residents and sickened dozens more.
