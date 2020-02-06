Health & Fitness

Legionnaires disease outbreak reported at Vernon Hills senior living facility; 3 cases,1 death reported

By
VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake County health officials are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires disease at a senior assisted living facility in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Three cases have already been confirmed at Brookdale Senior Living, and one person has died. The health department is trying to pinpoint the source and find out if anyone else was exposed to the dangerous bacteria.

Health officials said they received reports of the cases Monday. Residents, their identified contacts and staff are being notified.

Legionnaires disease is a type of severe pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria. While it's treatable with antibiotics, people 50 years and older are particularly susceptible to the infection.

Bernard Stewart, 91, was from Libertyville but had been staying at Brookdale Senior Living. His daughters said he had been in good health, but went into the hospital Friday not feeling well and died Sunday. They were told Legionella bacteria was found. Health officials were testing the water in his apartment Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Brookdale Senior Living said "...we have closed the pool and spa. In addition, we are following the recommendation of national water treatment company regarding flushing water lines, cleaning shower heads and adding filters."

In addition to planning their father's funeral, the Stewart family just wants the source of the bacteria to be found.

Water samples from several places in the facility were taken Thursday. The Lake County Health Department expects to get results in seven to 10 days, and urges anyone with symptoms of pneumonia at the facility to report their condition to their health care provider.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvernon hillspatient deathlegionnaires' diseasesenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected starting Wednesday evening
ER workers tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire memorialized
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers Wednesday night, heaviest accumulations south
Man shot on Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: CPD
Show More
Sneak peek inside Chicago Auto Show's Concept Garage
Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
1 dead, 3 hurt in West Garfield Park pin-in crash: officials
Chicago firefighters protest after promotional exams cancelled
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
More TOP STORIES News