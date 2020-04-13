coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot announces measures to support homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday new measures to support Chicago's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Dozens in the city's homeless population live in tent cities along the Dan Ryan Expressway. They already have a lot to worry about, including food and shelter. Now they've added COVID-19 to the list.

"I'm concerned about it," said Betty Strickland, one of the few homeless in the tent city who wears a mask. "That's why I don't stay at Pacific Gardens, because they are too close together."

In response to concerns about the homeless, Mayor Lightfoot announced the establishment of a citywide system to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in shelters and encampments.

"This effort has required the unprecedented mobilization of our city workforce in collaboration with medical providers, shelter operators and advocacy organizations centering on both prevention and response," Lightfoot said.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Last week, the city started taking some homeless people to YMCAs or hotel rooms in order to free up hospital beds. On Monday, Mayor Lightfoot announced an additional partnership with the Salvation Army to provide 699 beds, including facilities for women and children and other beds for those diagnosed with the virus.

"When it comes to those who are vulnerable, they are in need now. And we have to respond continuously to fill the void and address the need for vulnerable populations," Lightfoot said.

Additional steps announced Monday include enlisting medical professionals to work with shelter staff on symptom screening as well as the distribution of more than 25,000 pieces pf personal protection equipment to shelter staff and residents. Mayor Lightfoot also announced additional testing for shelter residents and staff.

"From the beginning, we knew that people living in homeless shelters would be at especially high risk," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. " "We knew COVID-19 could spread quickly and undetected among people like this, who are among our most vulnerable."

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services has also visited encampments to respond to needs as well as to install portable bathrooms and handwashing stations.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless said they are grateful for the focus on that population, but they are concerned many of those with criminal records or mental health issues may be excluded from getting help.

"All of us get to stay in homes and stay safe from exposure, but the homeless don't have a home and they have no choice," said Julie Dworkin, Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooplori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
CPS students begin first official day of e-learning
Chicago election worker dies after contracting COVID-19
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 800, 22K total cases, Pritzker says
Loyola medical student joins coronavirus front line fight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 800, 22K total cases, Pritzker says
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Scientists working on potential 'game changer' therapy using blood plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients
Chicago election worker dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 22,025 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and breezy with flurries possible
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Funeral held for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
Crest Hill woman creates 'Window of Hope' to thank first responders
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News