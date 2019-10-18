Mayor Lori Lightfoot says CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson had "a couple of drinks with dinner" before experiencing a medical episode early Thursday in which he felt lightheaded while driving, Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Johnson said Thursday that he went to a late dinner while off-duty Wednesday night and did not feel impaired or experience any side-effects from his medications when he left dinner, so he drove himself home.
When he got close to his home, he said he experienced a similar kind of lightheadedness that he experienced while at a law enforcement event with then-mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2017. Johnson pulled over and parked his vehicle and a passerby called 911 and reported that a person was asleep at a stop sign.
Officers checked on Johnson's well-being and found no signs of impairment, he said. Johnson then drove himself home.
RELATED: CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson on waiting list for kidney transplant after nearly fainting at Emanuel event
A day after the police superintendent spoke out about the medical incident, Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the Sun-Times that Johnson had "a couple drinks with dinner" before driving home. Lightfoot saud she's awaiting the outcome of an internal investigation into the incident before deciding whether to hold Johnson accountable, according to the Sun-Times' interview with Lightfoot.
Johnson said at a Thursday evening press conference that he had visited his cardiologist at the beginning of the week for a follow-up appointment related to the small blood clot he was treated for over the summer. At that appointment, Johnson said his doctor adjusted his high blood pressure medication.
RELATED: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson hospitalized to treat blood clot in lung
Johnson said he removed the old blood pressure medication from his daily regimen, but failed to put the new medication in.
"When he told me to stop taking that initial blood pressure medication I took that all out. But I failed to put the new medication in. So when I went to see him today my blood pressure was elevated, that's actually when I realized I hadn't done it," Johnson said. "So, he wasn't very happy with me today when he found out that I had forgotten to put it in there."
RELATED: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson released from hospital
Johnson said he visited his neurologist about Wednesday night's episode, where his doctor found he had elevated blood pressure.
Johnson said he requested an internal investigation into the incident in the name of total transparency.
He said "whether you are police officer or a superintendent, all officers ought to be held to the highest standard," according to Guglielmi.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot says CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News