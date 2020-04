Chicago coronavirus: Mayor Lightfoot t to sign order ensuring COVID-19 benefits available to immigrants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will sign a new executive order Tuesday in order to protect Chicago's immigrant community during the COVID-19 pandemic.The order will ensure that all COVID-19 related benefits offered by the city are available for Chicago's immigrants and refugees.Lightfoot will reveal further details at a news conference at 9: 30 a.m.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website