CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will sign a new executive order Tuesday in order to protect Chicago's immigrant community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
The order will ensure that all COVID-19 related benefits offered by the city are available for Chicago's immigrants and refugees.
Lightfoot will reveal further details at a news conference at 9: 30 a.m.
RELATED: Chicago coronavirus cases are mostly African Americans, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Chicago coronavirus: Mayor Lightfoot t to sign order ensuring COVID-19 benefits available to immigrants
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News