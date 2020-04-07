coronavirus chicago

Chicago coronavirus: Mayor Lightfoot to sign order ensuring immigrants can get COVID-19 benefits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will sign a new executive order Tuesday in order to protect Chicago's immigrant community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

The order will ensure that all COVID-19 related benefits offered by the city are available for Chicago's immigrants and refugees.

Lightfoot will reveal further details at a news conference at 9: 30 a.m.

RELATED: Chicago coronavirus cases are mostly African Americans, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
