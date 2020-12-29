COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine supersite opens at Malcolm X College for non-hospital healthcare workers | WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago will open its first mass vaccination clinic Tuesday morning at Malcolm X College on the Near West Side.

This supersite will allow the city to step its push to protect healthcare workers against COVID-19. The site will only focus on non-hospital-affiliated healthcare workers and require an appointment.

Before the supersite, the city reserved the vaccine for staff in hospitals. However, public health officials began distributing vaccines to nursing homes and community healthcare workers Monday.

As part of Chicago's focus on equity, some of the first Moderna vaccine doses were given at Esperanza Health in Brighton Park, a neighborhood with a test positivity rate that is more than double the citywide average.

"Portions of the Latinx community remain in crisis, and I want to make sure we don't lose sight of that," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Wentworth Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Englewood was the first long-term care facility in Chicago to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as the city continues to reassure minority communities that the vaccine is safe.

More than 20,000 vaccinations have been administered to healthcare workers at Chicago hospitals.

The city plans to hold a news conference at Malcolm X College to mark the moment. It will begin at 9:30 a.m.
