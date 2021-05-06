Illinois COVID-19 Update: Gov. Pritzker says IL to move into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14, Phase 5 on June 11| WATCH LIVE

The update comes as Illinois public health officials reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 40 related deaths Thursday.
Governor Pritzker said the number of new cases and hospitalizations has leveled off, enabling the move into a less restrictive tier of reopening.
The move into the Bridge Phase will allow for greater capacity limits at bars and restaurants as well as events such as weddings and festivals.
As part of the Bridge Phase, officers, personal care, retail, museums, theaters, health and fitness classes and amusement parks can operate at 60% capacity. Festivals and general admission outdoor events can have up to 30 people per 1,000 square feet. For a full list of Bridge Phase metrics, visit the state website.
Governor Pritzker said Illinois will move into Phase 5, which removes nearly all COVID restrictions, as soon as June 11, barring a resurgence.
"Whenever we reach Phase 5, we will continue to follow CDC guidelines on masking to keep this pandemic at bay, " Pritzker said.
The governor also announced a shift in vaccination strategy Thursday, with vaccines being given to more doctor offices. Pritzker said. more than 1,000 offices have signed up to give vaccinations and pediatric doctors are also signing up for when vaccines will be available for children.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nearly 80 percent of those 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine while just over 55 percent of those 16 and older have gotten at least one shot as well. Both statistics top the benchmarks the governor set back in March.
This comes as Chicago goes full steam ahead with the goal to fully re-open the city come July 4.
Mayor Lightfoot is bringing back the Chicago Auto Show and several arts and entertainment events for the summer.
There have been 1,348,176 total COVID cases, including 22,136 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 96,296 specimens for a total of 23,103,484since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 29-May 5, is 3.8%.
As of Wednesday night, 2,055 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 483 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 9,646,432 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,063 doses. There were 99,599 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.
