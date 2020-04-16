Coronavirus Illinois LIVE UPDATE: Gov. Pritzker gives updated COVID-19 cases, deaths, reveals plan to increase testing in African American communities

The agreement includes Indiana Governor Mike Holcomb, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Kentucky Governor Andy Bashear.
In a joint statement, the governors said, ""We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet."
The statement said there will be four key factors in determining when to reopen:
-Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations.
-Enhanced ability to test and trace.
-Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.
-And best practices for social distancing in the workplace.
The statement went on to say, ""Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn't mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together."
The partnership comes as A total of 948 Illinois residents have now lost their lives to COVID-19, with the total number of cases in the state at 24,593.
The virus' impact on the state's budget is becoming more clear, Pritzker said Wednesday.
"Budget experts estimate that Illinois will have a $2.7 billion shortfall of revenues for this fiscal year and a $4.6 billion shortfall for next fiscal year," Gov. Pritzker said.
The financial impact of the stay-at-home order has drastically cut sales tax revenues with so many restaurants and businesses closed, along with the loss of gambling revenue from casinos.
Pritzker added that other states are facing similar budget shortfalls, regardless of political affiliation or how fast or slow the state's leadership moved to implement social distancing measures.
"This is a public health crisis, but it's accompanied by massive economic disruption that's unprecedented in modern history," Gov. Pritzker said.
The governor said his graduated income tax, on the ballot for November may be more important the ever.
"Our total budgetary gap for fiscal year 2021 is $6.2 billion," Gov. Pritzer said. "And if in November the graduated income tax system doesn't pass, that budgetary gap will expand to $7.4 billion."
Republicans are wary of any new tax, but joined the governor with a plea to the federal government.
"I think we need to push in a bipartisan way," said State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, House Budget Negotiator. "Push for more flexibility from the federal government to be able to use the money that they've allocated to the state of Illinois, to be able to mitigate some of those effects."
Currently the money from the CARES Act - the federal stimulus bill - can only be used for COVID-19-related expenses and not to cover any state budget shortfalls.
Gov. Pritzker has asked state agency directors to look for any efficiencies and budget cuts they can make. He also said the state has secured $1.2 billion in short-term loans in order to cover what is a $1 billion revenue shortfall from Tax Day being pushed back to July 15.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website