Illinois COVID-19: Gov. Pritzker gives update as IL reports 2,862 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,862 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 49 additional deaths as they also outlined safety tips for holiday gatherings.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 327,605 with 9,074 deaths, the IDPH reported. The single day death toll is the highest since 63 were reported on June 24.As of Tuesday night, 1,974 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 390 patients in the ICU and 153 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 7 to 13 is 4.6%.After holding steady for a few weeks, the positivity test rate for COVID-19 infections in Illinois is once again on the rise. It was 3.3% last Sunday, 3.4% Monday and Tuesday, 3.5% on Wednesday, 3.7% Thursday, 3.8% Friday, 4% Saturday, 4.2% on Sunday, 4.3% on Monday and 4.5% on Tuesday.The 4.6% positivity rate is the highest since it was 5.1% on June 8.Governor Pritzker said the positivity rates are rising in all 11 regions, with Region 1, which includes Rockford and Galena, seeing rates above 10%. Region 5 in southern Illinois has also seen its rate rise above 8% and could have mitigations put in place if that rate continues to be above the 8% threshold.Meanwhile, IDPH has provided recommendations for how to celebrate safely with family and friends over the upcoming holidays."COVID-19 has changed the way we work, live, and play, and will now change how we plan to celebrate the holidays," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "While the safest way to celebrate is with members of your household and connecting with others virtually, we know, for many, the holidays are all about family and friends, so we want to provide some tips on how to celebrate safer."Recommendations include wearing face coverings, particularly when traveling, limiting the number of guests and having activities outside if possible. Also, it is recommendded to limit activities in the two weeks prior to gatherings.For seating arrangements, officials say to keep memebrs of the same houshold together and putting space between each family.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Christian County: 1 male 60s-Coles County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s-DeKalb County: 1 female 60s-DuPage County: 2 females 80s-Ford County: 1 female 80s-Franklin County: 1 female 100+-Jefferson County: 1 male 70s-Jersey County: 1 female 90s-Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s-Kane County: 1 male 80s-Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s-Logan County: 2 male 80s-Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s-Marion County: 1 male 80s-Marshall County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Randolph County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 2 males 60s-Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s-St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Vermilion County: 1 male 80s-Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Woodford County: 1 female 60s