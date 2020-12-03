Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 10,959 cases, 192 coronavirus deaths: Live Update

WATCH: Illinois doctor pleads for public's help controlling COVID-19's spread

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 10,959 COVID-19 cases and 192 related deaths Thursday.The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported to IDPH is delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend, when reporting 238 deaths Wednesday."Higher case numbers and higher numbers of hospitalizations do lead to, tragically, even more lives lost," Gov. JB Pritzker said.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 759,562, with a total of 12,830 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 106,778 specimens. In total there have been 10,806,364 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 26 - Dec. 2 is 12.3%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Wednesday night, 5,653 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,170 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 693 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezeke honored frontline healthcare workers Wednesday as they marked the highest one-day total of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic started."To those 238 sets of families, friends and loved ones, as well as the thousands more who preceded them, I offer my sincerest and my deepest condolences," Gov. Pritzker said. "This pandemic stole someone from your lives too soon."And there other concerning metrics ahead of what could be a post-Thanksgiving surge. Only 19% of the state's ICU beds are available, below the 20% warning threshold.The number of non-ICU beds is also at concerning levels in many of the collar counties, and even worse in some areas downstate."This recent spike in cases has put a strain on the number of available hospital beds, in particular ICU beds, which could impact the care of patients including those who have non-COVID like illnesses," said Dr. Christopher Farrar, medical director at Anderson Hospital near St. Louis.There is some good news, however. Officials say the average length of hospital stays is about two days shorter than it was during the spring."We do know that you have a much better chance of surviving COVID-19 in the hospital now as opposed to wave one," Dr. Ezike said.At Northwestern Memorial Hospital, teams have spent months gearing up for a new blitz of COVID-19 patients.Dr. Benjamin Singer, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist at Northwestern said the hospital is also devoting more ICU beds to COVID-19 care."We are anticipating a continued surge of patients, and we feel well prepared," he said. "The physicians, the nurses, the respiratory therapist, everyone that is needed to care for these patients ... the ventilators the medications the personal protective equipment, making sure that all those supply lines are intact."But Northwestern still has room for those with other conditions, Singer said.Other local hospitals, like Rush, are also bracing for an influx of patients."We're starting to see the death rates creep up again to numbers that haven't been seen in quite a while, and we will unfortunately probably surpass those numbers," Singer said.Gov. Pritzker also updated the state's vaccine distribution plan, saying the state could receive its first doses in as early as two weeks with priority given to the hardest-hit counties."We will be distributing vaccines proportionate to population across the state so that there's no one that will get left behind as a result of being from a more rural area, for example, or a more urban area," Gov. Pritzker said. "It's really going to be divided up on population although there will be prioritization given up-front to counties that have had the highest per capita death rates."Days after millions traveled for Thanksgiving, state officials expressed support Wednesday for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance reducing the quarantine timeline from 14 days to 7 days with a negative test, and 10 days without a test. The goal is to increase compliance."There's a phrase, I guess, don't let perfect be the enemy of the good," Dr. Ezike said. "If everybody does the 10 days, where they're quarantining for those 10 days, we will get 90 to 99% of those infections. Would I like to get 100? Of course."Some hospital systems also expressing support for that shorter quarantine time because it will allow some healthcare workers to get back on the job sooner at time staffing is at premium.For a safety net hospitals like the new Roseland Community Hospital, the CDC's loosening of its quarantine guidelines was right on time."So we can bring those valuable employees doctors, nurses back to work," explained Tim Egan, the new Roseland Community Hospital president & CEO. "It's a big help."Still plagued with staffing issues despite adding more professionals, having to sideline medical staff exposed to COVID-19-infected people put a strain on the South Side facility's ability to care for their patients."A lot of nurses and respiratory therapists and doctors are getting exposed because we are overrun with this COVID surge," said Dr. Victoria Brander, COVID-19 preparedness director at Roseland Hospital.The CDC issuedfrom 14 to 7-10 days following exposure to a COVID-19 positive person.If exposed to COVID-19, an individual can end quarantine after seven days if they receive a negative test result, or must remain isolated for 10 days without getting tested."The data is actually pretty good," Dr. Brander said. 