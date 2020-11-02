coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Live: IL reports 6,222 coronavirus cases along with 20 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced 6,222 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 423,502, with 9,810 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 68,118 specimens for a total 7,876,421.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 26, 2020 - November 1, 2020 is 9.7%.

As of Sunday night, 3,371 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 722 in the ICU and 298 patients on ventilators.

-Champaign County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 0ver 100
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 80s
- Mason County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100
- Piatt County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 male 90s

On Saturday, Illinois reported 7,899 new cases, the highest reported in a single day since the pandemic began, breaking the record set Friday of 6,943 cases.

Friday's daily briefing capped another difficult week at the end of a challenging month in the fight against the virus, with almost every metric headed in the wrong direction.

Gov. JB Pritzker implored people to take the threat seriously.

With France and Germany poised to impose a second lockdown, the governor was asked if he is considering another stay-at-home order now that 10 of 11 Illinois regions are in mitigation.

Pritzker said he is not considering a broader measure at this time.

Despite the rising metrics, many suburbs and restaurants are pushing back on Pritzker's new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, with some even taking legal action.

But Pritzker insists the decision to ban indoor dining is backed by data.

"Every day now we see these numbers going through the roof, and so the idea that we're going to make the locations that are amplifying the number of cases and the spread, the transmission of this virus, that we're going to open those even more at this point makes no sense to me," the governor said.

Pritzker said he was hopeful earlier in the year that the state wouldn't see a second wave.

"I know that the vast majority of people in this state want to keep themselves safe, keep their families safe, keep their children safe, their neighbors and friends," Pritzker said. "But unfortunately, as these trends indicate, things are moving in a bad direction all across our state."

Doctors are warning people not to have Halloween parties this weekend. They say as the cases go up, your bubble needs to get smaller.

As of Saturday night, 3,294 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 692 in the ICU and 284 on ventilators.
The deaths reported Saturday include:

-Alexander County: 1 female 70s
-Bureau County: 1 female 90s
-Cook County: 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 male over 100
-DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-Henry County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

-Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
-Madison County: 1 male 70s
-Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
-Peoria County: 1 male 80s
-Pike County: 1 male 90s
-Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
-Woodford County: 2 females 80s

Restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining, are now in place in Kane, DuPage, Kankakee, Will, Lake and McHenry counties, suburban Cook County and Chicago.

Restrictions will go into place for Illinois Region 3 around Springfield starting on Sunday. East Central Illinois, Region 6, will have mitigations go into effect Monday, followed by Region 2 Wednesday.

All of the state's 11 regions will be under tighter restrictions as of Wednesday.

"We are on the precipice of the entire state entering into mitigation," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "These last few regions have seen rapid increases in test positivity, one right after another, because of increasing disease spread throughout our communities. We need all people to adhere to both the community mitigation measures and well as personal and family measures so we can swiftly turn our entire state around."

University of Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters was announced as a scratch shortly before kickoff against Purdue due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Illini backup quarterback Isaiah Washington also was lifted from the game due to contact tracing protocols.

Contact tracing also was expected to sideline other Illinois players for the Purdue game and next week against Minnesota, although those names were not available prior to the game.
