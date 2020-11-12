Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 12,702 new cases, 43 deaths; officials warn residents to stay home as much as possible over next 3 weeks

RELATED: Chicago issues COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory

Tier 2 restrictions:

Bars:

Restaurants

Meetings, social events and gatherings

Organized group recreational activities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 12,702 new COVID-19 confirmed and probable cases, a one-day record, and 43 deaths Thursday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 536,542 with a total of 10,477 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 100,617 specimens for a total 8,765,100.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 is 13.9%.As of Wednesday night, 5,258 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 956 in the ICU and 438 patients on ventilators.The Illinois Department of Public Health is calling on residents to work from home if possible, to only leave their homes for essential activities - such as grocery shopping, visiting a pharmacy or getting a COVID-19 test - to limit travel especially to areas experiencing high positivity rates, and limit gatherings - even small groups - that mix households, including for Thanksgiving.Residents are responding in a big way, with lines at COVID 19, testing sites growing daily. Hundreds of cars were lined up for a test at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, Arlington Racetrack and in Harwood Heights.With the new recommendations by Governor JB Pritzker limiting activity outside the home, there are also new restrictions on bars and restaurants in some collar counties.Governor Pritzker is calling for local officials to enforce mitigations everywhere."Local governments right now, if they are not imposing new mitigations and enforcing the ones that are already in place, they are doing it wrong," said Governor Pritzker.The deaths reported Thursday included:-Adams County: 1 male 80s- Brown County: 1 male 90s- Bureau County: 1 male 90s- Clinton County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s- Edwards County: 1 male 70s- Fulton County: 1 male 70s- Knox County: 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s- Macon County: 1 male 80s- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s- Morgan County: 1 male 50s- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s- Wayne County: 1 male 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s-All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day-No indoor service- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No tables exceeding 6 people-All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day-No indoor dining or bar service-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No tables exceeding 6 people-Limit to 10 guests in both indoor and outdoor settings *-Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.-Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, sports or polling places.-This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance such as office, retail, etc.- No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors & outdoors *-Groups limited to 10 or fewer people *-All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect-Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per current DCEO guidance