Illinois COVID-19 Live: IL reports 4K coronavirus cases, 46 deaths; suburban Cook County restrictions announced

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 46 additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 382,985, with 9,568 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

More than half of Illinois' regions are now facing added COVID-19 restriction. And Governor Pritzker said even those that aren't, are also trending in a bad direction.



Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 62,074 specimens for a total of 7,388,290. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 20- 26 is 6.4%.

As of Monday night, 2,758 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 595 in the ICU and 241 on ventilators.

The state has seen a 49% increase on the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators since the beginning of October.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Carroll County: 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Moultrie County: 1 female 50s

- Pike County: 1 female 70s
- Richland County: 2 females 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Meanwhile, restrictions will go into place for suburban Cook County, Illinois Health Region 10 on Wednesday due to rising cases in the area. The restrictions include a ban on indoor service for restaurants and bars.

Watch Gov. JB Pritzker's COVID-19 briefing on October 26, 2020.



More than half of Illinois' regions are now facing added COVID-19 restriction. Governor Pritzker said Monday that even those that aren't, are also trending in a bad direction.

"Starting Wednesday, six of our 11 Restore Illinois regions will be operating under our resurgence mitigation framework," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise and we have to get prepared."

New COVID-19 mitigations for suburban Cook County



Bars:


-No indoor service

-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
-Tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-No dancing or standing indoors
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants


-No indoor dining or bar service
-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings


-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
-No party buses
-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
