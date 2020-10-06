Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces mental health investments | WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is holding press conference Tuesday to make an announcement about Chicago's investments in mental health services.
Mayor Lightfoot is joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and other city leaders for the announcement.
Mayor Lightfoot announces $35M investment in finding rental housing, subsidies for Chicago homeless
Last month, Mayor Lightfoot announced a $35 million investment in order to find rental housing and subsidies for homeless in Chicago.
The housing initiative was paid for through CARES Act funding and a $1.3 million investment from the Chicago Funders Together to End Homelessness.
