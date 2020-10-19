Health & Fitness

Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives update on Chicago's COVID-19 response | WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will provide an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Monday.

The update comes as the number of COVID-19 cases across Illinois has been on the rise, with the positivity rate for the state rising above 5%.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union disagrees with some students' possible return to classroom next quarter

The update also comes after Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to bring early childhood and special needs students back into the classroom later in the second quarter.

The Chicago Teachers Union has pushed back against the plan, calling it risky.

CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the plan.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Public Schools Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade joined ABC7 to talk about plans to bring some students back into classrooms.



RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 'Together We Rise' recovery initiative to help communities impacted by COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooplori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot's budget proposal reportedly features property tax increase, layoffs
Mysterious couple found after drone captures stunning photo in Lincoln Park
Early voting expands across Chicago area
36 shot, 8 killed in weekend violence
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
'SIM swapping' gives scammers access to your phone
Show More
Pritzker says Trump is partly to blame for IL COVID-19 spike
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, few evening showers Monday
6-year-old girl, grandmother missing from Brighton Park
Hamburger Mary's to close its doors after 15 years
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
More TOP STORIES News