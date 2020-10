Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives update on Chicago's COVID-19 response | WATCH LIVE

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago Public Schools Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade joined ABC7 to talk about plans to bring some students back into classrooms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will provide an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Monday.The update comes as the number of COVID-19 cases across Illinois has been on the rise, with the positivity rate for the state rising above 5%. The update also comes after Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to bring early childhood and special needs students back into the classroom later in the second quarter.The Chicago Teachers Union has pushed back against the plan, calling it risky.CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the plan.