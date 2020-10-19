Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives update on Chicago's COVID-19 response | WATCH LIVE

The update comes as the number of COVID-19 cases across Illinois has been on the rise, with the positivity rate for the state rising above 5%.
RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union disagrees with some students' possible return to classroom next quarter
The update also comes after Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to bring early childhood and special needs students back into the classroom later in the second quarter.
The Chicago Teachers Union has pushed back against the plan, calling it risky.
CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the plan.
RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 'Together We Rise' recovery initiative to help communities impacted by COVID-19