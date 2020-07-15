coronavirus chicago

Chicago COVID 19: Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives update on city coronavirus data: WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed growing numbers of young people in Chicago who are getting COVID-19 and said the city could roll back some reopening measures if cases continue to rise.

Mayor Lightfoot said since June 15, people age 18-29 make up 30 percent of the new COVID-19 cases.


"If you are in the 18-29 year old cohort, you are catching COVID-19. You are getting sick and you are not only putting yourself at risk, you are putting every single person that you come into contact with at risk," Lightfoot said.

She said that young people can minimize large gatherings, wear face coverings and spread the word about public health guidelines.

Last week, Chicago announced a curfew for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. They are required to close at midnight each night.

Curbside pickup or delivery of food can continue after midnight. Restaurants that do not have a liquor license are not subject to the midnight closure.
