Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving | Watch Live

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged Chicagoans to stay home and not to gather for Thanksgiving this year due to COVID-19. will give an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mayor Lightfoot was joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady for the news conference Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Health officials have urged Chicagoans and Illinois residents not to gather with anyone outside of their households for Thanksgiving due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. The city is currently under a stay-at-home advisory, with people asked to only leave their home for essential tasks such as work, school, grocery shopping and health care.

Mayor Lightfoot said health officials are "extremely concerned" that Thanksgiving could be a super-spreader event.

Dr. Arwady said the city is still seeing nearly 2,000 new cases per-day.

Wednesday morning, Mayor Lightfoot posted a video featuring her and other Chicago area mayors asking residents not to gather on Thanksgiving.



On Tuesday, Chicago's testing site at a Midway Airport parking lot opened for the first time to provide more testing for residents on the Southwest Side.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Permanent testing site opens in Midway Airport parking lot

The testing site at Midway Airport's Parking Lot B will open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcoronavirus testinglori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
CPD investigating attempt to pull down McKinley Park statue
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Dixon HS shooting suspect deemed fit to stand trial
Chicago carjackings up 127% over last year: CPD data
COVID-19 travel restrictions in all 50 states you should know
Widow of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 in ICU
Show More
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in South Side home
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Chicago Weather: Dense fog early, rainy
More TOP STORIES News