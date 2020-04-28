Coronavirus Illinois Live: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update after filing appeal to judge's ruling in favor of lawmaker in stay-at-home order lawsuit

The governor said he wants the judge's decision to be "reversed and vacated."
Now, he's suggesting that the State representative who filed the suit has ulterior motives.
"This state rep was looking to gain some celebrity for himself," Gov. Pritzker said on the Today Show. "He took it to a local court, to a local elected judge and got the ruling that I think he knew he was going to get."
Republican State Representative Darren Bailey from downstate Xenia filed a lawsuit last week over the stay-at-home order, which Pritzker intends to extend through May.
Governor Pritzker said the county represented by Bailey has one of the state's highest per-capita death rates from the coronavirus, even higher than Cook County's.
Bailey said the governor needs to focus on restoring this state and getting this state back up and running and making it better.
Bailey had argued Pritzker, did not have the authority to extend the stay-at-home order past April 7, beyond the first 30 days of his March 9 disaster proclamation.
Bailey also argued state law grants quarantine authority not to the governor, but to the state health department.
The judge sided with Bailey saying Pritzker lacks the authority to force him to stay at home during the pandemic.
"There were 90 people, I am told, in that courtroom, some of them seemed to be associated with that state rep," Pritzker said. "They even seemed to have laughed when our attorney general's representative who talked about the fact that people will die if we lift this stay-at-home order. It's abominable. It's disgusting frankly."
Bailey said he filed the lawsuit on behalf of himself and his constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.
"The governor's one-size-fits-all thing was a little frustrating to me, and unbeknownst and then to find out some of these facts, I realize yeah, it's indeed unconstitutional because he is not following Illinois law," Bailey said.
"There may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done now," Pritzker said.
Illinois health officials announced 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths on Monday.
There are now 45,883 cases confirmed in the state, including 1,983 deaths. In the past 24 hours, more than 12,000 tests have been processed.
The judge's granting of a temporary restraining order applies only to Bailey since the first-term downstate lawmaker had argued his case narrowly. It does not lift the stay-at-home order for anyone else.
However, Bailey's victory could open the door to an avalanche of litigation from others.
"What ultimately drove me to this is hearing day in and day out, getting these phone calls to these people who are basically to the point of hopelessness. You got checking accounts upsides down, they are unemployed and they have children," Bailey said. "I'm encouraging people to do what people do in this free land, to do what they see fit."
While pursing an appeal, the governor said he still intends to seek an extension of the order. He is expected to issue new directives this week.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Attorney General's Office filed a brief Monday asking the judge to overturn the restraining order saying, "Bailey's complaint and motion are based on the erroneous premise that the Governor's authority lapsed even while the COVID-19 pandemic continued unabated."
"The governor's order itself was extraordinary to see a disaster proclamation this broad and this extensive," ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said. "And it's equally unusual to see a judge overturn it, so we're really in unchartered waters here."
"I do believe once this carries through, it will become the law for everyone, and that's what Pritzker is so afraid of, otherwise why would he be concerned about letting me roam around and be free," Bailey said. "That's how this is gonna turn out, he would ignore it. He knows he is wrong."
While everything is being sorted out in the courts, the governor said he hopes municipalities will follow his stay-at-home guidelines.
Senate Republican leader Bill Brady also urged people to continue to follow the governor's guidelines.
Speaker Mike Madigan issued a statement Monday afternoon calling Bailey's lawsuit "extremely reckless and shortsighted."
In a statement, State Rep. Bailey told ABC7: "I am very happy with the judge's decision regarding the constitutionality of Illinois law. Illinois has a mechanism and plan in place to deal with situations like this. The mechanism is the IDPH and the plan is the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan."
