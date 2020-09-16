coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: Pritzker gives update as IL reports 1,941 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker said Region 7, made up of Will and Kankakee counties, is on track to have mitigations removed if current trends hold.

The update comes as Illinois public health officials announced 1,946 ew cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 266,151 with 8,367 deaths, the IDPH reported.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 9 - September 15 is 3.7%.

Over a 24 hour period, officials said the state processed 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138.

As of Monday night, 1,565 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 345 patients in the ICU and 143 patients on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Governor Pritzker said he has sent notice to all cabinet directors to prepare for the possibility of cuts of at least 5% for the current fiscal year, and 10% cuts possibly next year, if the state does not get federal help.

"I can promise you that for everyone and anyone who got into public service, who actually wants to serve the public, this is a nightmare scenario," he said.

The comments on the state budget came at a press conference announcing a new round of Business Interruption Grants.

Governor Pritzker said the state would be taking applications for the second round of grants worth a total of $220 million next week.

Pritzker said this amount is four times larger than the first round, which focused on businesses that faced significant shutdowns like gyms and personal care services. The governor said this round would be open for all small businesses, including an emphasis on movie theaters and performing arts centers.

In addition to the Business Interruption Grants, Governor Pritzker announced $25 million to help distressed communities affected by civil unrest over the summer.
