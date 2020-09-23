Illinois COVID-19: Gov. JB Pritzker gives update | WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzkeris giving an update Wednesday on the state's COVID-19 response.The press conference as public health officials announced 1848 new cases of COVID-19 along with 22 additional deaths.At his press conference Wednesday, Governor Pritzker said eight of eleven regions are seeing lower positivity rates, including the Metro East Region 4, which is getting closer to the threshold needed to remove additional mitigations.However, Governor Pritzker warned Region 1 in northern Illinois, which includes the Rockford and Dixon areas, has seen positivity rates rise to 7.5 %, near the 8% threshold that would bring additional mitigations.At a press conference Monday morning, Governor JB Pritzker touted testing milestones the state has reached in its fight against COVID-19.Governor Pritzker said the state processed a record 74,000 tests in a one-day period and the state is averaging 52,000 tets a day, which he said is tied for third in the nation behind only California and New York.The governor said Illinois became one of the first states to surpass 5 million tests since the start of the pandemic."These nation-leading accomplishments have allowed Illinoisans do to what most states can't. There's a testing location and testing available for you if you feel you need one and you can get one even without a doctor's order," Pritzker said. "For families, businesses, schools and churches, that means there is a measure of safety here in Illinois that doesn't exist in most other states.""Testing is a critical step in reducing the spread of the virus, because a positive test result begins the contact tracing process, which identifies who was exposed and needs to be quarantined to prevent further spread," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "Currently IDPH has 11 community-based testing sites around the state, as well as mobile testing teams that are deployed each week to various locations throughout Illinois. Anyone can go there to get tested, or at any state testing site. You don't have to have symptoms, or a doctor's referral or order, and there is no cost to you for testing."