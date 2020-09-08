coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,392 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths; Watch Gov. Pritzker give update on COVID-19 Response Fund

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,392 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with seven additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 252,353with 8,186 deaths, the IDPH reported.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 1-7 is 4.0%.

Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710.

As of Sunday night, 1,504 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 343 patients in the ICU and 133 patients on ventilators.

The eight additional COVID-19 deaths include:

-Clinton County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

-Cook County: 1 male 30s
-Jackson County: 1 male 40s
-Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
-Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Governor JB Pritzker will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the impact of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and discuss the final round of funding.
