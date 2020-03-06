Health & Fitness

Coronavirus update: CDC, Illinois officials meet with Senator Durbin on COVID-19 response as 5th Ill. patient being treated at RUSH hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin joined joining local health officials as well as CDC Deputy Director for Infections Diseases Dr. Jay C. Butler to discuss how the federal and local governments are working together to respond to the novel coronavirus.

The meeting comes as a fifth person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier Friday, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill to fight coronavirus in the U.S.

"The question is now what do we do next? I think that we have to be prepared that this is the first of many appropriations. I think there will be others to follow," Durbin said.

With a fifth Illinois resident testing positive for COVID-19, Senator Dick Durbin met with local health officials and the CDC officials on the response to coronavirus.



The fifth patient is a man in his 20s from Cook County who recently traveled to Italy, where health officials said he acquired the virus.

The man is being treated at RUSH University Medical Center and is in stable condition, health officials said.

Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.



The third and fourth COVID-19 patients in Illinois, a husband and wife, are both in isolation at home and doing well. The state's first two COVID-19 patients have both made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the United States has risen to twelve.

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?



Concerns about the virus have led to another cancellation in the Chicago area.

Ace Hardware has canceled their spring convention, which was planned for next week here in Chicago.

"The health and safety of our Ace employees, retailers and vendors is and has always been our top priority. Due to growing concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ace Spring Convention next week in Chicago."

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.

