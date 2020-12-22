US Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during Chicago visit as Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues | WATCH LIVE

Health & Fitness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams visited St. Anthony Hospital on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning.

Dr. Adams took the opportunity to meet with health care workers as they get vaccinated.

The hospital serves a predominantly African American and Latino patient population, those most greatly impacted by COVID-19.

The country's top doctor is in Chicago Tuesday and met with healthcare workers at St. Anthony's Hospital on the West Side.



He is also being hosted by Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

His visit comes as vaccinations numbers for Illinois have been released. So far, more than 63,000 people have been vaccinated. Those numbers do not include the City of Chicago.

Also, Illinois is expecting about 174,000 doses of the newly authorized Moderna vaccine to be delivered to hospitals on a rolling basis Wednesday and Thursday.

"We received total about 3k doses," said Dr. Richard Freeman, Loyola chief medical officer. "So we're about halfway through and hoping to get some more vaccines this week."
