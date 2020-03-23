coronavirus illinois

Shortage of medical supplies has local businesses answering the call

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left many healthcare providers without enough medical supplies to meet the demand.

Help is hopefully on the way from both the federal government and Main Street.

Many hospitals are competing against each other for personal protective equipment.

Governor JB Pritzker echoed the call for help Sunday during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

"You know it's a wide, wild west, I would say, out there. And indeed, we're overpaying, I would say, for PPE because of that competition," he said.

On ABC's This Week, FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said masks are being sent where they are needed.

Businesses have stepped up to meet the demand.

"Everybody's kind of retooling for this and it's very much like a war time mentality. like stop what you're doing and everybody pitch in," said Rogie Sussman Faber, owner of Vogue Fabrics.

Vogue Fabrics in Evanston has been inundated with requests from all over the country for elastic and cotton for masks and gowns. Although their retail store is closed for now, they can't fill orders fast enough.

"Some hospitals have experienced shortages, their masks have been stolen and they're desperate for something," Faber said. "Some nurses have been asked to wear one mask during the day and replace the fabric covered masks that will be laundered."
