Longtime blind blood donor, Cubs Radio reporter says 'if you can donate, you should'

Craig Lynch has been blind since birth, but that hasn't stopped him from sharing his lifeline with others.
"Blind since birth. I'm 71, so it's the new 40," he said.
You may recognize Lynch's voice as he is a longtime Cubs Radio reporter.
"We all are looking for some way to contribute," Lynch said. "God laid on my heart to just not be a baby and just give blood. And then when I started doing it I said I realized how easy it was and how really it's not that much of an effort. And so I started becoming fairly consistent at it."
Being born visually impaired has not let that stop him from doing things he's passionate about.
"If I was gonna pick a disability, blindness would be the one I'd pick up," he said. "It's not that, I mean, there are challenges in their frustrations. I'm not gonna say they're not, but I mean, it's when you've lived 71 [years], you know, you learn to adapt."
RELATED: Orland Park lymphoma survivor grateful for blood donors giving the gift of life
Lynch started donating blood after September 11 and has donated nearly four gallons so far. He said it's simple and if he can do it, so can you.
"I say to come out and give it a try, and not everybody can donate but if that's another reason why those of us who can should," Lunch said.
Our ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is just days away and we need your help.
Blood donations are considered essential during the pandemic.
Registration is open right now for you to roll up your sleeve and save a life.
If you would like to donate, you can register right now by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or by visiting the Red Cross website.
Appointments are needed and preferred. Signing up early is so important this year for social distancing.
The drive will be held Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.