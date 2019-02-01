WINDY CITY LIVE

Look great post-workout with these gym bag beauty essentials

EMBED </>More Videos

These beauty products will help keep you looking great after you hit the gym.

Style and trend expert Brittany Levine stopped by WCL with must-have products to keep in your gym bag for a post-workout glow.

ENHANCE YOUR POST-WORKOUT GLOW: NEOSTRATA

NeoStrata Enlighten Ultra Brightening Cleanser $36
NeoStrata Skin Active Matrix Support SPF 30 $72
www.neostrata.com

TO COMBAT REDNESS: BLISS
Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Soothing Toner Mist for Sensitive Skin $9.99
www.target.com/BlissWorld.com

PRESSED FOR TIME: JAFRA ROYAL

Jafra Royal Boost Cleanse + Tone Wipes $12
www.Jafra.com

HAIR ON-THE-GO: GLAMSQUAD
Glamsquad Products $12 - $26
In-Between Dry Shampoo
Travel Kit: In-Between, Take Hold, The Untamed
www.glamsquad.com
HAIR IN & OUT IN UNDER 45 MINUTES: VIBRASTRAIT PRO
Vibrastrait Pro 1.75" VIBRATING FLAT IRON $99
https://beautopiahair.com

QUICK MAKEUP TOUCHUPS: LUNE+ASTER
Lune + Aster Makeup Products $18 - $56
www.bluemercury.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeautybeauty productsgymworkoutWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Sarah Spain shares Game Day recipes with Sara Lee Premium Meats
Madeline Mitchell, the queen of the 2019 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Chef Levatino Harris
Pillow Talk: Daughter-in-law troubles
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
DuPage County offering free dental screenings for children Friday
3 cool health and wellness events in Chicago this weekend
Newborns help raise awareness about congenital heart defects
Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area Friday
Man on tractor, charged with stalking, leads police on chase
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Multiple injuries after escalator malfunctions, moves too fast
Meth deaths skyrocket as new drug cartel fueled threat hits Chicago area streets
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
Woman poses as licensed Walgreens pharmacist for 10 years
Show More
Father charged with rape after missing TN girl found in WI
Detroit officer mocks on Snapchat after impounding her car
Celebrate Chinese New Year with baked goods, specialty teas in Chinatown
More News