Look great post-workout with these gym bag beauty essentials

Style and trend expert Brittany Levine stopped by WCL with must-have products to keep in your gym bag for a post-workout glow.
ENHANCE YOUR POST-WORKOUT GLOW: NEOSTRATA
NeoStrata Enlighten Ultra Brightening Cleanser $36
NeoStrata Skin Active Matrix Support SPF 30 $72
www.neostrata.com
TO COMBAT REDNESS: BLISS
Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Soothing Toner Mist for Sensitive Skin $9.99
www.target.com/BlissWorld.com
PRESSED FOR TIME: JAFRA ROYAL
Jafra Royal Boost Cleanse + Tone Wipes $12
www.Jafra.com
HAIR ON-THE-GO: GLAMSQUAD
Glamsquad Products $12 - $26
In-Between Dry Shampoo
Travel Kit: In-Between, Take Hold, The Untamed
www.glamsquad.com
HAIR IN & OUT IN UNDER 45 MINUTES: VIBRASTRAIT PRO
Vibrastrait Pro 1.75" VIBRATING FLAT IRON $99
https://beautopiahair.com
QUICK MAKEUP TOUCHUPS: LUNE+ASTER
Lune + Aster Makeup Products $18 - $56
www.bluemercury.com
healthbeautybeauty productsgymworkoutWindy City LIVE
