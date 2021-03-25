COVID-19 vaccine

Loretto Hospital COO Dr. Anosh Ahmed resigns amid COVID vaccine scandal

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the executives at the center of the Loretto Hospital vaccine controversy has resigned.

The Loretto Hospital Board of Trustees said it accepted COO and CFO Dr. Anosh Ahmed's resignation by unanimous vote Wednesday evening.

RELATED: Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations

As first reported by Block Club Chicago, Ahmed and CEO George Miller have faced recent scrutiny following revelations that the hospital improperly vaccinated workers at Trump Tower, at a suburban church where Miller is a member, and at a luxury watch shop.

Chairman Edward Hogan added that the board will continue to investigate any and all deviations from the rules regarding their vaccine policy.

RELATED: Loretto Hospital CEO under scrutiny for vaccinating 200 at Oak Forest church

"If our review should uncover anything further that indicates our processes were compromised, there will be additional consequences imposed on those responsible for these actions," Hogan said in a written statement.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford resigned from the Loretto Hospital board Tuesday because he was disappointed with how hospital leadership was reprimanded.

Loretto remains cut off from its vaccination supply, the toughest sanction the city can impose on it.

RELATED: 72 Trump Tower employees mistakenly vaccinated by Loretto Hospital
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoaustinscandalhospitalcovid 19 vaccine
