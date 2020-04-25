Coronavirus testing site: Loretto Hospital offers COVID-19 tests on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Austin community and the West Side of Chicago have been hard hit by the number of positive cases and fatal deaths due to COVID-19.Now, a new COVID-19 testing site is available for those residents on city's West Side.The testing site at Loretto Hospital is open to the public and healthcare workers and first responders.Officials say results will be ready within three days. The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 30,357 cases of COVID-19 disease, and 1290 people have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.645 S Central AveChicago, IL 60644