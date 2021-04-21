COVID-19 vaccine

Chicago to open COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Loretto Hospital to serve Austin residents

By
Chicago to open COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Loretto Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After weeks of controversy, a vaccination clinic is back open at Loretto Hospital.

The vaccine allotment was suspended after the West Side hospital was accused of giving the vaccine to ineligible people.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says at first this clinic will be exclusively for Austin neighborhood residents 18 and older with Loretto staff helping administer shots. Appointments are free but you do need to bring proof of address.

Appointments will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. Vaccines will also be administered on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The new clinic is meant to boost vaccination rates in an underserved neighborhood that has been battered by COVID-19.

That's why Loretto Hospital was chosen for the city's very first jab months ago.

But in March, the West Side hospital became embroiled in scandal with its leaders allegedly giving vaccine to several ineligible people in multiple incidents.

After investigating, the city is now ready to reboot, stressing the new clinic is meant to ensure guidelines are followed and the embattled hospital chief George Miller is promising this time will be different.

But Austin residents like Michael Pierce don't think bringing vaccine back to the hospital is a good idea.

"You got other hospitals to go to, you know," Porter said. "You got you got plenty of them. You got clinics, you got schools, they can do it anywhere. You know it don't have to be at this hospital."

Vaccinations will be offered at no cost and by appointment to people aged 18 and over who live in Austin. Identification and insurance are not required, but proof of address will need to be provided on the day of the appointment. Eligible individuals can sign up at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/9jft8/. Those without internet access can call 312-746-4835"
