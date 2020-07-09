Health & Fitness

Loretto Hospital workers announce strike date

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loretto Hospital service workers announced the results of a strike vote and have set a strike date, their union announced Thursday.

The union said workers voted overwhelming in favor of striking and a strike date has been set for July 20.

They say hospital management has failed to bargain in good faith on key issues, including low wages and short staffing, leaving Black and Brown communities more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The workers, who include patient care techs, ER techs, mental health staff, dietary and housekeeping staff, are represented by SEIU Healthcare Illinois. The union said they have been in talks with the hospital since December.

"This decision was not made lightly. The workers who chose to work at Loretto chose to work here because they value the important role that this hospital plays in bringing crucial healthcare to the West Side community in which it serves," said Greg Kelly, president of SEIU Healthcare for Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas.
