Windy City LIVE

Lose 40 lbs. in 40 days with Vitalife Weight Loss Program

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.

Can you drop up to 40 pounds in 40 days? It is possible with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program. Founder and Creator, Davis Jaspers stopped by WCL to tell us about the program and how they are adapting to the new normal during the pandemic.

We then met a Chicago Public Schools teacher who has been on the program for a year - and has lost over 140 pounds! She still has far to go, and we will follow and check-in with her during this next weight loss round.

The Vitalife program analyzes your specific needs and creates a specific program just for you. And it is diet alone - no exercise!!!!

For more information - and to get the consultation special for only $27 ($150 value) - check out the Vitalife website or call them at 844-988-THIN
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessweight losswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Chicago woman creates app to engage, inform voters
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Help your skin survive harsh winter weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Kyle Rittenhouse bond set at $2M after Kenosha court appearance
29 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Halloween weekend violence
Man, 73, critically injured in Hyde Park hit-and-run
Trump Kenosha rally among final stops in campaign
Final day of early voting is here
Show More
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Wisconsin braces for Election Day, Trump plans final stop
Will Co.'s new courthouse opens; facility is large enough for jury trials to begin again
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Dolton police shooting caught on video; teen's mom demands transparency
More TOP STORIES News